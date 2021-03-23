Caterpillar Obstacle course video highlights need for service technicians

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Caterpillar is thinking outside of the box to highlight a need for service technicians.

Tuesday, the company released a video of service techs competing in an obstacle course. During the video, participants showed off skills associated with the position.

Employees at Caterpillar say in North America alone the company has 1,600 jobs ready to be filled, including 55 at the Altorfer location. Over the coming years, leaders with Caterpillar say jobs are expected to increase by tens of thousands.

“Our demand continues and continues to grow, and we talk about how that number is going to continue to ratchet up. So we will continue to need people and if you’ve got the mindset to apply yourself and continue to work, job security is never going to be a question for you,” said Griffin Reome, Service Technician Growth Champion at Caterpillar.

Reome says if you are currently working in a different career field Caterpillar has training and curriculum in place.