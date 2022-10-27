IRVING, TX. – Caterpillar’s third quarter of 2022 reports the sales and revenue for the third quarter of 2022 at $15.0 billion. From last year’s 12.4 billion, that is a 21% increase. Caterpillar states that “The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume.”



Caterpiller’s third-quarter 2022 operating profit margin was 16.2%. Comparably, 2021’s third-quarter profit margin was 13.4%. Adjusted profit per share rose by more than a dollar from last year’s third quarter. In 2022 the adjusted profit per share was valued at $3.95 versus last year, in which it was valued at $2.66. This does not include restructuring costs.



Operating cash flow was $5.0 billion, but the company ended with $6.3 billion of enterprise cash. During the third quarter, the company was able to repurchase $1.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock and pay dividends of $0.6 billion. Ultimately, the company returned $2.0 billion to share repurchases and dividends in the quarter.



“Our team remains focused on serving our customers as we continued to see healthy demand across most of our end markets during the third quarter.” — CEO and Chairman Jim Umpleby