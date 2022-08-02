DEERFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Caterpillar released 2Q Earnings results early Tuesday morning.

Second Quarter sales & revenues were up 11% in 2022, totaling $14.2 billion.

CAT’s Profit Per Share was $2.56 in 2Q 2021 and jumped to $3.13 this year. The adjusted profit per share was $3.18.

Caterpillar officials said the increase was mostly due to “favorable price realization and higher sales volume.”

“Our team delivered another good quarter with double-digit top line and adjusted profit per share growth despite ongoing supply chain challenges,” said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. “Our second-quarter results reflect healthy demand across most of our end markets. We remain focused on executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth.”

CAT’s 2021 sales and revenues totaled $51 billion.