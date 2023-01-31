PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Revenues are looking up at Caterpillar.

According to a CAT press release Tuesday, CAT reported revenues of $2.73 billion in 2022. This is a $172 million increase from the $2.56 billion in 2021.

CAT’s profits for 2022 were $535 million. This was a $30 million increase compared to the $505 million in profits from 2021.

“We are very pleased with the performance of our business during 2022, especially the health of our global portfolio ending the year with the lowest year-end past due percentage in over 15 years,” said Dave Walton, President of Cat Financial and Senior Vice President with responsibility for the Financial Products Division of Caterpillar Inc. “The Cat Financial team remains committed to supporting our customers and executing our strategy.”

CAT’s 2022 fourth-quarter revenue was $724 million. This is an $81 million increase from the fourth-quarter revenue of 2021.

Cat did see a decrease in 2022 profits compared to 2021 fourth-quarter profits. In 2022 the fourth-quarter profits were $118 million, which is $4 million less than the $122 million in profits from the forth-quarter of 2021.

In 2022, the new business volume also decreased by $1.74 billion. From $13.10 billion in 2021 to $11.36 billion in 2022.

More information is available on Caterpillar’s website.