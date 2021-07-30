Caterpillar reporting strong second-quarter for 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Caterpillar’s second-quarter 2021 results show the company continuing to bounce back from the pandemic.



Friday morning, July 30, the company reported a stronger second-quarter, with sales and revenue of $12.9 billion. That’s a 29% increase compared with $10 billion in the second-quarter of 2020. The increase was credited to higher sales volume driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services.



Operating profit margin for the company was 13.9% for the second-quarter of 2021 compared with 7.8% from the second-quarter of 2020. Another increase was seen in profit per share with the second-quarter of 2021 reaching a value of $2.56. That’s compared to the profit per share for the second-quarter of 2020 being at $0.84. The adjusted profit per share for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.60.



For the first half of the 2021, Caterpillar’s enterprise operating cash flow was $4.0 billion. The company returned $0.8 billion to shareholders during the quarter after increasing the dividend and reinstating share repurchases. Caterpillar ended the period with $10.8 billion of enterprise cash in total.



Our dedicated global team remains focused on serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for future profitable growth. We’re encouraged by higher sales and revenues across all regions and in our three primary segments, which reflect continued improvement in our end markets.” Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby