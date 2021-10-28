Caterpillar reports sales and revenue climb in third-quarter results for 2021

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Caterpillar’s third-quarter results for 2021 boast continued company improvement seen throughout the year.
The company released its third-quarter results of 2021 on Thursday morning, with a sale and revenue of $12.5 billion. That’s a 25% increase from $9.9 billion in their third quarter of 2020. The increase is credited to higher sales volume brought on by rising demand for equipment and services.
Caterpillar’s operating profit margin for the third quarter of 2021 rose to 13.4%. That’s compared to an operating profit margin of 10.0% from last year. The company’s profit per share was $2.60, while the adjusted profit per share was $2.66.
Enterprise cash flow for the company at the end of the third quarter of 2021 came out to $9.4 billion. During the third quarter, the company repurchased $1.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.6 billion.
Our global team continues to execute our long-term strategy for profitable growth while working to mitigate supply chain challenges as we server our customers. our third-quarter results reflect higher sales and revenues across our three primary segments and in all regions”Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby