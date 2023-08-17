EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — Caterpillar offered tours of their Demonstration & Learning Center in Edwards this morning to members of the local media.

Excavators, bulldozers and other machines were out and about at the demo sites at the center, showing how the machines operate. They even let WMBD crew operate machinery, which made for a learning experience.

The center’s purpose is to be a place where Caterpillar can demonstrate their machinery and train people how to operate them. Facility manager Chad Cremeens said the center is a great middle ground between Caterpillar dealers and customers.

“We have a quarry site here, we obviously have beautiful potato dirt here, we also have a sand pit, and we have different scenarios we can put in those machines to try and mimic that customer’s job site, so it works out really nice for them,” Cremeens said.

Nathan Myers, who is the field operations manager for the center, said that customers are often amazed at what the center offers.

“We have all this yellow iron here and they come into that viewing area where they get ready for a demonstration or if you want to operate out back, and they see how we’ve set everything up and they’re just in awe of what we can do,” Myers said.

Myers also talked about how Caterpillar is willing to help any company figure out their business needs when it comes to machinery and how much he enjoys working for Caterpillar.

The Edwards facility has 2 indoor arenas, 720 acres of land, and 7 outdoor demo sites. The two other Demonstration and Learning Centers for Caterpillar are located in Malaga, Spain, and Tinaja Hills, Arizona.