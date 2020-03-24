Caterpillar temporarily shuts down Mapleton location

MAPLETON Ill.- Caterpillar has decided to temporarily shutdown the Mapleton location due to a change in customer demand.

“We are taking a variety of actions at our global facilities to align production with customer demand, including temporary facility shutdowns at our Mapleton, Ill. location. “ Kate Young | Caterpillar Inc.

Over the weekend, WMBD was told that Caterpillar would continue to operate its facilities in Illinois during the Governor’s “stay at home” order during the COVID-19 outbreak.

At this point, there is no word on how long the Mapleton location will be closed.