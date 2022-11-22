GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (WMBD) — Mining at Caterpillar is going electric.

The heavy equipment company on Tuesday announced a successful demonstration of its first battery electric 793 large mining truck at its Tucson proving ground in Arizona.

During the 7 km (4.3 mile) demonstration, the fully loaded truck achieved a top speed of 60 km/h (37.3 mph) while capturing energy that would be usually lost to heat.

Caterpillar is investing to transform the proving ground into a sustainable “mine site of the future” by installing and using renewable energy. The company said they plan to install the latest advancements in sustainability technology, including green hydrogen production, natural gas and 100% hydrogen reciprocating engine power generation, fuel cell power generation and expanded energy storage systems.

The site will also leverage a variety of renewable power sources, including wind, solar and hydrogen, capable of powering the facility and its products as they become electrified.