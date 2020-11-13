Catholic Diocese of Peoria announced remote learning for all schools beginning Nov. 16

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Catholic Diocese of Peoria has announced it will shut down and switch to remote learning only for all 42 elementary and secondary schools effective Nov. 16.

The schools will be shut down through Jan. 18, 2021 and will return to in-person or remote instruction in Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Principals and teachers will be allowed to stay in their offices and classrooms to facilitate remote-only instruction during the shutdown. While in the building, principals and teachers must observe all public health department mandates in order to mitigate the spread.

No children will be allowed in the building at this time. Preschool and prekindergarten classes will be delivered remotely; however, if parents/guardians choose to withdraw their child(ren) from these classes, tuition & fees may be refunded during this time of shutdown or applied as a credit toward the individual family accounts until Jan.19, 2021, with the re-opening of the school buildings.

Principals will coordinate with faculty and families and publish guidelines for the distribution of school computer laptops, grading, and assignments that must be picked up from and returned to the school.

As this is a system-wide shutdown, there will be no sporting or extracurricular events scheduled at the school. These activities may resume on Jan. 19, 2021, following IESA and IHSA guidelines as approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health via the Office of the Governor.