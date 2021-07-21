Catholic Diocese of Peoria letting parents decide if their child needs masks or vaccinations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Catholic Diocese of Peoria released guidance for its 2021-2022 school year Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, parents will be able to decide whether their child will wear a mask or will be vaccinated.

The Diocese of Peoria referenced the CDC’s recommendations that schools can remove COVID-19 prevention strategies if local conditions do not indicate an increase in transmission levels.

The decision was made after the Office of Catholic Schools (OCS) consulted the Archdiocese of Chicago, the Diocese of Belleville, the Diocese of Joliet, the Diocese of Rockford, and the Diocese of Springfield.

The OCS reviewed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Illinois State Board of Education.

The diocese said they will continue to monitor the local conditions, and inform parents if changes to the guidelines need to be made.

There are 26 counties in the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, which covers an area of 17,000 square miles. Its educational system includes 42 elementary and secondary schools, 9,600 students, and 850 teachers.