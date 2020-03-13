Catholic Diocese of Peoria suspends all public Masses

PEORIA Ill.- The Catholic Diocese of Peoria announces Friday that all public Divine Worship will be suspended.

“Upon wider consultation, however, I have decided that our Local Church will act in unison with other dioceses in Illinois and elsewhere and suspend all public Masses beginning this Saturday, at the Vigil Mass, on March 14th.” Bishop of Peoria, Daniel Jenky

Bishop Jenky states that Funeral Masses scheduled in parish churches can take place and outside committal services can continue. Marriage ceremonies scheduled for this Saturday will still go on, but there will be further guidelines from the office of the Vicar General for the future. Baptisms are still scheduled , but only the parents and godparents can be present.

In the statement, Bishop Jenky asks the community to continue to pray together at home.