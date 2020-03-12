Catholic Diocese of Peoria to close some schools, asks some to avoid services

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Catholic Diocese of Peoria is taking several precautions amid the spread of COVID-19. Last week, the Bishop announced changes to practices to avoid the spread of germs.

Thursday, Dr. Sharon Weiss, Superintendent of Schools, sent a memo to the district that Peoria’s elementary and secondary schools will be closed to students March 16-20. All students are to take home their school books on Friday.

Wednesday, the school will practice e-learning. Teachers and parents will submit feedback on the system, and e-learning will continue Thursday and Friday.

The week will be counted as student attendance days and won’t need to be made up. Also throughout the week, principals will ensure schools are properly cleaned.

In a letter to churchgoers, Bishop Daniel Jenky says members over the age of 60 shouldn’t attend Mass to avoid contracting the virus. He also says people with communicable diseases should stay home.