Catholic Diocese of Peoria to comply with governor’s new mask mandate

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Catholic Diocese of Peoria announced that the Office of Catholic Schools will be directing their 42 diocesan elementary and secondary schools to comply with Gov. JB Pritzker’s order mandating the wearing of masks for in-person learning in schools Wednesday.

In a statement from the superintendent of schools, the decision was approved by Most Reverend Daniel R. Jenky, CSC, and Most Reverend Louis Tylka.

According to the statement: “The Catholic Diocese of Peoria has the greatest concern and care for God’s children, and we will do what is required by the governor to hopefully, eradicate COVID-19 and its variants.”

Pritzker decided to make the mandate Wednesday due to the vaccine not being approved for children under 12 and districts being reluctant to adopt mask mandates.

