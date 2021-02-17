Catholics celebrating Ash Wednesday receive ashes differently this year

PEORIA, Il. (WMBD) – Traditionally ashes are spread in the form of a cross on the forehead but this year to avoid contact, priests got creative.

“I would say it feels different. It’s a less physical sign, like you know I won’t be walking around all day with the cross that everyone can see,” said Michael Meyer.

Those who attended mass on Ash Wednesday received their ashes contact-free.

“Most priests are going to try to sprinkle ashes sort of on the top of the forehead and do their best to do some ingenuity there,” said Father Jim at Sacred Heart Church.

Father Jim said other priests may be taking a different approach depending on the size of the crowd.

“If you have a smaller congregation, you can use a Q-tip and apply them to the individuals forehead but for those larger congregations that might not be practical because one you use the Q-tip you have to get rid of it,” he said.

Meyer attended the noon mass at Sacred Heart in Peoria. He said this process is a way to practice your faith privately.

“In mass, I remember hearing that when you’re fasting to not adorn yourself and just be how you normally would be so in a way I think it’s nice, it doesn’t call attention,” said Meyer.

Masks are required for entry and every other pew was blocked to keep people spread out.

“It felt different, but it didn’t feel awkward or uncomfortable. I think we all understand the need for that,” said Sandy Chatwood who also attended afternoon mass at Sacred Heart.

The Ashes, which symbolize mortality, come from palms that are burned from the previous Palm Sunday. Palm Sunday is celebrated the Sunday before Easter.

“It’s largely the application of the ashes that is symbolic, it represents and reminds us of our mortality. It also reminds us to turn away from sin and that desire to turn fully to God. It’s not just through a negative lens,” said Father Jim.