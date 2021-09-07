Caught with more than 100 grams of meth, Galesburg man lands 20 years in prison

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg man caught with more than 100 grams of meth will now face two decades behind bars.

Forest ‘Woody’ Norville, 47, was sentenced to 20 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release for possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.

On March 31, a federal jury found Norville guilty of the above charges. The evidence at trial and during a recent hearing showed that during an April 2019 traffic stop, Norville was found with two vacuum-sealed bags containing 106.2 grams of pure meth.

The investigation was conducted by the Galesburg Police Department with assistance provided by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.