Cause of death in recent homicide announced from Tazewell County Coroner

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Coroner has released the autopsy results for a recent homicide case.

Charles Hanley said that 50-year-old Mona Ellison’s death was caused by blunt force trauma. No more information will be released due to the on-going investigation.

A suspect has been arrested in connection to Ellison’s death, 42-year-old Christopher Sanders. Friends of Ellison said that in the past she helped Sanders when he had no place to live.

Sanders was arrested on Thursday, January 21, as he was headed down to the St. Louis area, according to police.