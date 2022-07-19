PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead man discovered in a wooded area of Pekin on Monday has been identified, but his cause of death is yet to be announced.

The man, found in a wooded area off Court Street in Pekin, has been identified as a 38-year-old from Northern Illinois. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified.

The Tazewell County Coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday that an autopsy has been conducted; however, the cause of death is pending a toxicology report.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.