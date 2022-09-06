PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the cause of death for the victim of Peoria’s latest homicide.

According to a press release, 24-year-old Jamarion Lee died from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

According to Peoria police, officers responded to a shooting on W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue and N. Grove Street at approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers located Lee with multiple gunshot wounds and began lifesaving measures.

Lee was transported to OSF Healthcare St. Francis Medical Center unresponsive with no pulse. He was pronounced dead at 7:07 a.m.

The caliber of the weapon and other details have not been released at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Miller at (309) 494-8397, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309)673-9000.