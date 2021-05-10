Cause of kitchen fire under investigation in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The cause of a house fire in Peoria Monday morning is under investigation.

Peoria Firefighters and paramedics responded to the 700 block of West Eleanor Place, off North Sheridan Road, at approximately 10:38 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the open front door and an adult female resident standing on the front porch. She was reportedly inside when the fire started.

The woman was treated on-scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation, then transported to OSF where her condition is unknown at this time.

Crews were able to extinguish the kitchen fire and search the house for additional victims. None were found and the house was ventilated.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area and caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.