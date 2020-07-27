CCIW postpones fall sports season, winter sports season to be decided on

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) have announced the suspension of all fall intercollegiate sports and said a decision on winter sports will be made in the coming weeks.

All conference competition and championships for the following sports are postponed, likely until the spring season:

Cross Country (Men’s and Women’s)

Football

Golf (Women’s)

Soccer (Men’s and Women’s)

Tennis (Women’s)

Volleyball (Women’s)

CCIW said league championships for Women’s Golf and Women’s Tennis will be moved to the spring season. They said the conference office will work with coaches to develop a regular-season schedule and figure out dates for the CCIW Championship competition.

CCIW President S. Georgia Nugent said the decision was a very difficult one, both for the CCIW conference and for Illinois Wesleyan University (IWU).

“We recognize how disappointing it will be for our student-athletes not to have conference competition this fall. But we must put safety first, and the CCIW presidents, after many hours of deliberation, believe this is the right decision, in light of the heightened risk that travel and competition present. I am confident that our coaches and trainers will be thoughtful and creative in developing ways for our student-athletes to remain engaged, conditioned, and ready to compete when that is possible.”

IWU Athletic Director Mike Wagner said the university worked all summer at both the conference and institutional level to design several scenarios that would allow the school to return safely to full athletic competition.

“One of the primary assumptions was that the spread of the virus and the number of active cases would be very low at the end of the summer months,” Wagner said.

“Instead, a significant portion of the country is dealing with increases in both cases and hospitalizations. We will take this time to strengthen the mind and body, build leadership skills, hone individual skill development, and enjoy team-building exercises. We have an incredible staff and coaches who will do everything in their power to ensure our student-athletes will be able to enjoy unique and fulfilling experiences with their teammates in a way that will be safe and healthy for all involved.”

IWU officials said they are exploring different ways of providing its student-athletes with opportunities to engage with their teammates, coaches, and support staff. Concerns can be sent to the university through this form.

