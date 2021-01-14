CDC new guidelines: All passengers traveling internationally to the U.S. will have to show negative COVID-19 test

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing new guidelines for those looking to travel internationally.

According to the new order starting Jan. 26, all passengers 2-years-old and older flying back into the United States will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of recovery. This will apply to all passengers regardless of citizenship or vaccination status.

The CDC guidelines state that the test must be a viral test conducted no less than three days before attempting to board a flight.

“We have direct flights to international hubs and it seems to me like it would add a layer of protection,” Gene Olson, director of Peoria International Airport, said. “But I can’t really make a comment on whether it would be effective or not.”

Travelers can also show proof of a recent positive viral test and a letter from their healthcare provider or a public health official stating they are cleared to travel. If passengers refuse to comply, the CDC is urging airlines to deny them access to board the plane.

Olson said although he believes the current safety mitigations inside airports are sufficient, he said this is another step travelers need to take into consideration.

“Here in the United States testing is pretty widely available,” Olson said. “I couldn’t speak to what it’s like overseas. But it’s just something you’ll have to plan as you make your trip reservations. To make sure you get that test done.”

“I think there’s a lot of complications that could come with that,” Tina Glidewell, a local traveler, said.”

Glidewell said the new order could possibly help slow the spread of a new strain of COVID-19 overseas.

“Maybe that would help not bring it to the U.S,” Glidewell said. “But with all of the precautions that we’re currently doing it’s still going to come here, I feel like as well.”

Representatives from Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington issued a statement stating the new order will: “add another layer of health and safety protection in reducing the spread of this virus and should provide travelers with added confidence in their air travel journey.”

The CDC said if you do test positive or show symptoms, you should self-isolate and delay travel plans until you’ve recovered.