CDC says there’s a decline in number of vaccines administered; Doctor’s urge you to help reverse the trend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Healthcare professionals are urging the parents to keep up with their children’s routine immunizations. The Centers for Disease Control and the Academy of Pediatrics say there has been a significant decline in the number of immunizations administered to children this year.

Leaders say it’s because the pandemic has people scared to leave their homes, and many don’t go to the doctor unless they absolutely have to.

A doctor with the University of Illinois College of Medicine says this virus has proved, we all need to be protected for anything.

“There are many things like COVID-19 that we don’t have much control over,” said Jalayne Lapke, Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at UICOMP. “But there are diseases, serious diseases, that are vaccine preventable, and if you get them on time, starting at about two months, and get them when they are due, your child will be protected.”

Lapke says, if you wait until things get back to normal, your child will be at a higher risk to contract other viruses like measles, meningitis or whooping cough.