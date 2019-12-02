CEFCU announces another year for $50M dividend

PEORIA, Ill. — For the third year, CEFCU announced a year-end dividend of $50 million.

Every CEFCU member owns a part of the credit union and the funds from the Extraordinary Dividend were deposited into accounts on Monday morning.

“Here, our customers are also our owners,” CEO and president Mark Spenny said.

The amount each CEFCU member received was determined by dividends earned and interest paid during the first 11 months of the year. Over the last 16 years, CEFCU has returned more than $200 million in dividends to members.

