UPDATE (3:23 p.m.) — According to CEFCU, the debit card issue has been resolved.

They apologized to anyone who may have experienced card issues Monday.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CEFCU announced they are experiencing technical difficulties with its debit cards Monday.

According to a CEFCU Facebook update, some debit card transactions are being declined at the point of sale.

CEFCU apologized for the inconvenience and stated their team is working to immediately correct the issue.

They are expected to release more information as it becomes available.

This story will be updated.