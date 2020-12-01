PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A $30 million dividend was approved by CEFCU’s Board of Directors and Tuesday distributed to the credit union’s members.

The amount each member received was determined by dividends earned and interest paid during the first 11 months of this year.

CEFCU’s Chief Operating Officer Matt Mamer said this was made possible in part by strong financial results and member responsibility.

Mamer said the credit union has given one of the largest dividends in the country something he calls unique in the financial services industry.

“The thanks really goes to the members, the more that they participate in the credit union the more we are able to do things like the Extraordinary Dividend,” Mamer said. “So we just thank members for their support particularly in these challenging times.”

Mamer said over the last 21 years CEFCU has returned $350 million in dividends to members.