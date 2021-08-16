CEFCU updated its social security payment process. Here’s what has changed

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For people who receive social security, there is a new change in the payment process at CEFCU.

Leaders said it is due to a change in internal processes, making it more efficient. Joseph Varda, the vice president of Cash Management, said some members may have received a letter from social security too. He said it is not a scam and is letting people know about the update.

“[It is] not due to any type of fraud or scam. I applaud the members for reading the letters and being vigilant and calling and inquiring just to make sure everything is legitimate, which it was,” said Varda.

He also said payments will now come in one deposit into the usual account.