PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– CEFCU has sent out a scam alert in the face of multiple reports of fraudulent phone calls during the holidays.

CEFCU Facebook states that scammers have been masquerading as the credit union when calling customers, asking for card numbers, passcodes, and other sensitive information.

As a reminder, CEFCU stated they will never ask you for sensitive information over the telephone.

Anyone unsure if they’re talking to the legitimate CEFCU is encouraged to hang up immediately and call CEFCU directly to check for illegitimate account activity.