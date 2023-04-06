CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Easter is being observed Sunday, April 9. Are you looking for family-friendly ways to celebrate in Central Illinois? Here are some ideas:
Friday, April 7
- Downtown Bloomington from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. — Search participating businesses in downtown Bloomington for a golden egg with different surprises inside. All eggs will be hidden in plain sight with a different hint at each participating business on where to find their golden egg.
Saturday, April 8
- McLean County Museum of History (200 N. Main St. in Bloomington) from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. — Eggs on the Square is a free community-wide Easter event for all ages. 20,000 eggs will be filled with a mix of candy, small toys, and gifts. Other fun activities include face painting, balloon artists, a photo booth, free donuts and you take your photo with the Easter Bunny.
- Ignite Children’s Ministry (800 Springfield Rd. in East Peoria) at 10 a.m. — There will be age sections to help ensure that all kids have fun participating and collecting Easter eggs.
- Tremont City Park (200 N. Harris St. in Tremont) from 10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. — Toddlers through 4th graders are welcome to gather eggs outside.
- New Pointe Church (13895 First Street in Pekin) at 1 p.m. — The free, family-friendly event will include bounce houses, crafts, games and free giveaways. There will be egg hunts for all ages every 15 minutes.
- Second Baptist Church of Peoria (6417 W. Farmington Rd. in Peoria) at 1 p.m. — There will be a free Easter egg hunt for all children through 6th grade. The event will be held outside. Please bring your own basket or plastic bag for collecting eggs. The rain date is April 8.
- Mt. Hawley Community Church (6900 N. Mt. Hawley Rd. in Peoria) at 2 p.m. — There will be more than 2,000 eggs. Come have your picture taken with the Easter bunny and get a goody bag full of surprises.
- Peoria Public Library Lincoln Branch (1312 W. Lincoln Ave. in Peoria) at 2:30 p.m. — Staff have stuffed more than 4,000 Easter eggs with candy at the park grounds around the library and there will be an Easter Bunny appearance. The event is free and for children of all ages.
Sunday, April 9
- Wildlife Prairie Park (3826 N. Taylor Rd. in Hanna City) from 10am – 1:30 p.m. — There will be separate egg hunts for different age groups. A special prize will be awarded to the child who finds the golden egg during each egg hunt! The Egg Hunt is free with park admission.