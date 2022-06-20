BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington’s Miller Park is once again hosting a July 4th celebration, complete with fireworks, classic cars, and a weekend full of concerts.

Over the weekend before the holiday, check out the “Celebrate America” performances at the Miller Park Bandstand at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday nights.

On Monday, join the City of Bloomington and the Midstate Cruisers as they partner to bring the Classic Car Cruise Celebration to Miller Park for another year. The cruise, sponsored by MetroNet, will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free and family-friendly.

“We are happy to continue this popular 4th of July event,” said Neal McKenry, Parks and Recreation Program Manager, adding, “The Midstate Cruiser members have an extensive collection of beautiful classic and antique automobiles that always impress.”

During the cruise, the band Jim & Tommy will perform at the Miller Park Bandstand. A food vendor will be on-site for food purchases throughout the day.

Fireworks at Miller Park will start at dusk and will be accompanied by the Sky Concert.

Park services hours for July 4th

The Parks and Recreation offices will be closed on Monday, July 4.

Holiday Pool will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a special Happy Birthday America event from 12 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., which will include games and prizes. Between 11:00 a.m. and noon, swim is reserved for pass holders only.

Miller Park Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Zoo concessions will be open until 7 p.m.

Miller Park Miniature Golf’s holiday hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Miller Park Paddle Boats will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, and Miller Park’s spray ground will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The playground will be open all day.

Road closures

Morris Ave will be closed between Butchers Lane/Tanner Street and Miller Park Road for safe firework protocol. The closure will begin around 1 p.m. on Monday, and the road will remain closed until approximately 11 p.m.

Because of this closure, visitors should enter and exit Miller Park via Wood Street.