PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — The Peoria Zoo has a lot to offer this Mother’s Day Weekend.



They’re kicking off this Saturday, May 13th with the Worldwide Day of Play, as they partner with Nickelodeon to get kids up and off their screens. On Saturday, everyone is a kid at the Peoria Zoo, as admission is reduced to $3 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Come out for free games and activities throughout the day.



Then, on Sunday, May 14th the zoo is celebrating mothers by giving them a tasty muffin treat! Stop by the Zambezi Lodge for a free muffin. Any mom with a paying child can enter the zoo for free.



Check out the Peoria Zoo website to stay up-to-date on upcoming events and programs.

