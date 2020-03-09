Celebrate Red Cross Month by giving back

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every eight minutes, the American Red Cross helps someone in need.

The organizations says it relies on its volunteers and your donations.

“The whole scope of helping families before, during, and after life’s emergencies is what the Red Cross services include,” said Lyn Hruska, the regional chief executive officer.

March is Red Cross Month and throughout the month you can get involved and give back.

In Peoria, it’s as easy as giving money or donating blood.

People interested in donating blood can find a local blood drive online. The Red Cross also encourages people to volunteer or take a class to learn a lifesaving skill like CPR or first aid.

The non-profit is also known for its aid worldwide. Teams and volunteers often serve communities after disasters like fires, floods, hurricanes, and recently in Nashville, tornadoes.

Hruska says without volunteers, the aid they provide wouldn’t be possible.

“90 percent of our workforce are volunteers. The real work of the Red Cross is done by volunteers, so they are critical to the delivery of the Red Cross mission,” said Hruska.