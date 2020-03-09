Breaking News
Amtrak officials confirm woman who may have coronavirus was in Bloomington-Normal

Celebrate Red Cross Month by giving back

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
American Red Cross_179994310466554612

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Every eight minutes, the American Red Cross helps someone in need.

The organizations says it relies on its volunteers and your donations.

“The whole scope of helping families before, during, and after life’s emergencies is what the Red Cross services include,” said Lyn Hruska, the regional chief executive officer.

March is Red Cross Month and throughout the month you can get involved and give back.

In Peoria, it’s as easy as giving money or donating blood.

People interested in donating blood can find a local blood drive online. The Red Cross also encourages people to volunteer or take a class to learn a lifesaving skill like CPR or first aid.

The non-profit is also known for its aid worldwide. Teams and volunteers often serve communities after disasters like fires, floods, hurricanes, and recently in Nashville, tornadoes.

Hruska says without volunteers, the aid they provide wouldn’t be possible.

“90 percent of our workforce are volunteers. The real work of the Red Cross is done by volunteers, so they are critical to the delivery of the Red Cross mission,” said Hruska.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Top Videos

WMBD Investigators: Lead Nurse says 'culture of retaliation' cost her job, put patients at risk

Thumbnail for the video titled "WMBD Investigators: Lead Nurse says 'culture of retaliation' cost her job, put patients at risk"

Amtrak confirms passenger may have coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amtrak confirms passenger may have coronavirus"

2020 Easterseals Telethon Recap

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Easterseals Telethon Recap"

Bradley MVC Final watch party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley MVC Final watch party"

Nacho Mama's Closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nacho Mama's Closing"

Docs v. Fire Hockey Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Docs v. Fire Hockey Game"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News