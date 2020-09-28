Celebrate the Red, White and Blue event; Rep. Darin LaHood makes appearance

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A rally held Sunday in the twin cities showing support for law enforcement, firefighters, and EMT’s.

The Celebrate the Red, White and Blue Rally held by the McLean County Republicans was hosted at the Corn Crib Stadium and featured displays from local businesses, community tributes and appearances from local, state and federal lawmakers.

Organizers said the goal of the event was to let first responders and other personnel that they are appreciated, especially in these times and everyday.

Congressman Darin LaHood showed his support Sunday afternoon said it’s time to end the talks across the nation that call for defunding the police.

“I don’t look at this as a Democrat or republican issue,” LaHood said. “This is a a bi-partisan or non-partisan issue. They’re the ones that are protecting Americans everyday, protecting senior citizens, families. We need to support them now more than ever.”

LaHood also said he supports the David Dorn Act which would support law enforcement across the United States.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected