Come out to the Lindenhof for food, fun, and live entertainment. The Peoria German American Society is celebrating the season with the 2023 Winterfest. Winterfest is taking place on Sunday, January 22nd from noon to 8:00 PM at 7601 N Harker Dr, Peoria, IL 61615.



Check out our interview with Ralph Schoen to see just what you can expect from the festival. You can also head over to the Peoria German American Central Society website, or you can call Jeff Pulfer at (309) 621-1813. Everyone is invited!



Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.