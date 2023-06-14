PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Wednesday, June 14, ImpactLife joins blood providers worldwide to celebrate World Blood Donor Day.

According to the ImpactLife news release, blood providers worldwide mark World Blood Donor Day by raising awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and by thanking volunteer donors for providing a lifesaving resource in their communities.

Dr. Daniela Hermelin, Chief Medical Officer for ImpactLife, said the use of blood due to trauma increases during the summer months.

“Hospital emergency departments refer to the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as ‘trauma season.’ With warm weather, there is more travel and outdoor activity, and this increases the number of patients who sustain injuries leading to blood loss,” said Hermelin. “Patients need blood in settings that range from oncology to surgery and obstetrics, and we never know when an incident might occur to cause a spike in demand. That’s why we are so grateful for donors who support the blood supply on a consistent basis.”

Dr. Linda Jones, Vice President, Ancillary Operations from Memorial Health System in Central Illinois, said “Trauma is the number one cause of death for individuals under the age of 45 in the U.S. This results in over 150,000 deaths in the United Stated every year.” Dr. Jones continued to say, “41 million visits to emergency departments in the U.S. are caused by trauma each year. 2.3 million of those people are emitted into the hospital. 15-20% of those people are required a blood transfusion and 3% for those people are required a massive transfusion.”

To thank donors for their support, ImpactLife is now providing electronic gift card or bonus points to use in the blood center’s donor reward store.

The value of the electronic gift card has been increased to $25 for whole blood donations made at ImpactLife donor center locations from June 12 through July 4. All presenting donors will receive:

Whole Blood donation (Donor Center locations ONLY, through July 4): choice of $25 electronic gift card or 1500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store

(Donor Center locations ONLY, through July 4): choice of $25 electronic gift card or 1500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store Whole Blood donation (mobile blood drives ONLY, through July 23): choice of $10 electronic gift card or 500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store

(mobile blood drives ONLY, through July 23): choice of $10 electronic gift card or 500 bonus points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store Double Red Cell donations (through July 23): choice of $25 electronic gift card or 1500 bonus points

(through July 23): choice of $25 electronic gift card or 1500 bonus points Platelet donation (first or second donation with ImpactLife, through July 23): choice of $50 electronic gift card or 3000 bonus points

(first or second donation with ImpactLife, through July 23): choice of $50 electronic gift card or 3000 bonus points Platelet donation (donor has made two or more donations with ImpactLife, through July 23): choice of $25 electronic gift card or 1500 bonus points

For more information, see www.bloodcenter.org and @impactlifeblood on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, Snapchat, and YouTube.