World Lemur day is Friday, October 28th this year. The Peoria Zoo is celebrating the day with self-guided activities and crafts on Saturday, October 29th. No registration is required. Just come on down and enjoy yourself.



Don’t forget that Howl-Zoo-Ween is this weekend, October 14th and 15th from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Entry is $8. You can get tickets and more information about events at the Peoria Zoo on their website.



Watch the interview if you want to learn more about environmentally safe Halloween candies and why it is important to buy candy without palm oil.

