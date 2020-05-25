Celebrating and honoring lives lost on Memorial Day virtually

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many Memorial Day celebrations looked different and went virtual this year.

Eureka American Legion Post #466 streamed its 88th annual ceremony on YouTube.

The event featured speakers including Eureka Boy Scout Troop #57 and a WWII veteran.

Speakers stressed the importance of Memorial Day and remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“While you are rightfully proud of your service member for his or her service, remember there are those that have buried a husband or a wife. There are children growing up without a father or mother. There are heroes who won’t get to see their baby take his or her first step, or to walk across the stage at high school graduation,” said Dan Harrod, with American Legion Post #466.