Celebrating Earth Day | Wildlife Prairie Park

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) -- Every year, Illinois State University's Chi Omega sorority hosts "March Madness," a dance competition for greek organizations at the school. The event raises money for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

"March Madness has been going on for 45 years," said event chair Trisha Fischer. "Every year all the greek chapters at ISU come together and perform a dance based on a theme. This years theme is 'Battle of the Bands', and we have judges who decide who is the best. We have a third, second, and first place winner, and the money gets donated back to their philanthropies as well, the prize money."