Celebrating Father’s Day at the zoo

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dad’s across Central Illinois were celebrating father’s day in many ways, but some opting for their annual Sunday zoo stroll.

The Peoria Zoo saw dozens of families on Sunday visiting the zoo, some saying they go every year.

The Director of the zoo Yvonne Strode says animal dads like the giraffes and the river hogs were also with their kids today.

“A lot of fathers remember coming here with their dads so it’s a family tradition,” said Strode. “We have grandpas coming too, so it’s really a family thing, and especially with what we’ve been going through people are looking for ways to get out and enjoy being with their families.”

Strode says it was great to see all the families out today.

Tickets for the zoo can be bought online due to COVID-19 restrictions.