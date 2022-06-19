PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Shoppes at Grand Prairie hosted a “Dads and Dogs” event for Father’s Day.

The event featured classic cars to view, a bouncy house, face painting, and more.

Families were invited to bring their furry friends to get free “pup cups,” or treats, and participate in a “Pup Strutt” competition for a chance to become the Shoppes’ mascot for a year.

Megan Otto, the marketing manager of the shopping center, said the Shoppes at Grand Prairie’s stores are pet-friendly. Pets are welcome in most stores on the campus.

She said they host a lot of events for families and dogs, but they combined the two for the entire family to enjoy.

“We have done [them] as separate events before, but a dog is a man’s best friend, so we thought it would be fun to mix them together,” said Otto.

She said this is one of many events to bring people out to the shopping center.

“Our goal is to bring traffic out here, especially if customers haven’t been here for a while, to remind them how nice it is to come out and walk around,” said Otto.

She said they will have an event every Friday, all summer long.

