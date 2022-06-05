PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Organization of Understanding Congenital Hearts held its Heart of Illinois Congenital Heart Defect Walk at Donovan Park Sunday.

Angela Farnan is one of the chairpersons for the event and said it is a chance to celebrate heart heroes, honor the heart angels, and bring the community together to support.

She said sponsors donated to the organization and came out to the event to support the cause as well.

“We have a lot of sponsors locally like REMAXX, Midwest Orthodontist, and more that are supporting these children,” said Farnan.

She said she is a mom of a son who has hypoplastic left heart syndrome and said events like these give them joy.

“These kids love these events, to be able to play as a normal child and engage with other children,” said Farnan.

She said 24 teams of families signed up to raise money and 90% of the proceeds from the event will go to supporting those families and many more locally who are dealing with heart conditions.

Farnan said it was amazing to see such a turnout.

“It’s very emotional, this is just an amazing event, and I’m so excited that families came out and the community helping support this event,” said Farnan.

To learn more about the organization, visit their website.