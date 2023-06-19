PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — In celebration of Juneteenth we took a moment to explore natural hairstyles that showcase identity, self-expression, and the spirit of Juneteenth. Whether you’re looking for something quick and on the go, or want to go all-out for a night out, Tricoci University of Beauty Culture has a couple of styles you can try out for yourself. Check out their demonstration.

Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.