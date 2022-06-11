PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Celebrating community Saturday, dozens gathered at Detweiller Park for the annual LGBTQ+ Cookout.

The event, in its eighth year, was sponsored by the Peoria City/County Health Department, UnityPoint Health, Central Illinois Friends, The Hult Center for Healthy Living, Peoria Proud, and Club Diesel.

Organizers said it was a family-fun event for the community to enjoy.

The event featured vendors, healthcare sites, stage entertainment, and food.

Free COVID-19 and STD tests were available.

Show host and co-organizer, Dezirae Wilson, said she believes those who dress in drag are stereotyped and the events another side of them.

“I’m so grateful for this. Every year it gets more amazing, you can see more families, more kids running around. It’s nice,” said Wilson.

She said the overall message is to come out to learn about the LGBTQ+ community and have fun.