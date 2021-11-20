Celebrating stories of bravery and independence at Peoria Public Library’s Princess Day Party

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Library’s North Branch hosted their first-ever Princess Day Party, Saturday, Nov. 20, celebrating inspiring princess tales everywhere.

Disney princesses from A Royal Remembrance stopped by the library to read books and craft with kids. Kids were able to dress up, take pictures and mingle with the princesses, and create their own jewel-studded crowns.

Jamie Jones, the branch manager, said princess stories aren’t only pretty characters and magical love stories. She said they’re also tales of courage and independence.

“There’s some really great traits, character traits, that they bring out,” Jones said. “Independent thinking is really kind of a stream you see in quite a few of them, Rapunzel, Elsa, doing things that maybe people say, oh, that’s not queenly, princess behavior.”

Jones said the party was inspired by national princess day, which was on Thursday, Nov. 18. She said she hopes to continue to having the event in the future.

Learn more about the branch’s programming here.