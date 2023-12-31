PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Eighteen softball teams traveled from far and wide, including one coming from Indiana, to play a softball tournament at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

The tournament has girl’s softball teams ranging in age from 12 to 18.

Director of Athletics and Special Events Shey Marshall said a softball tournament is the perfect way to end the year.

“They get to go into the new year playing one more time together and then on the way out everyone is wishing everyone a happy new year and in good spirits,” said Marshall. “We get really lucky in the fact that they’d want to spend their holiday weekend with us.”

She said they hold softball tournaments every weekend through March.