Celebrating their 150-year anniversary, Emden and Hartsburg will throw ‘All for One Color Run’

EMDEN, Ill. and HARTSBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The small towns of Emden, with a population of about 500, and Hartsburg, with 300 people, were founded in 1871.

The villages share a grade school, high school, and an anniversary.

Saturday, June 5 will kick off the 150-year anniversary celebrations with the “All for One Color Run.”

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. Last-minute registrants are welcome, and registration comes with free swag. The fee to participate is $25, and the funds go toward the celebrations for both towns.

Information for the Color Run, as well as the rest of Emden’s 150-year celebrations, follow their Facebook page. For the celebrations in Hartsburg, the Facebook page can be found here.