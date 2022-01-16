Celebrating Tu Bishvat, Jewish birthday of trees

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Planting trees while learning about different cultures through a new program called “Cultural Connections”.

The Peoria Play House and the Jewish Federation of Peoria teamed together to celebrate Tu Bishvat the Jewish birthday of trees.

Tu Bishvat focuses on the importance of the environment and the gifts it brings like fruits and vegetables. Sunday kids got the chance to learn about the 7 species that live in Israel and pick seeds to plant their very own tree.

This event is apart of the Peoria Playhouses “Cultural Connections” new program. The Peoria Jewish Federation Vice President, Susan Katz said the goal is to teach kids and adults about new traditions and holidays.

“We were asked to be the first of many cultural connections that the playhouse is doing in order to really reach children in the community. I think that sometimes people are afraid of what they don’t know and so if we get to know a little bit more about each other it serves all of us well and kids are a good place to start,” said Katz.

The Peoria Playhouse is looking to partner with other cultural organizations in Peoria for future events.