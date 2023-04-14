EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Fondulac District Library announced the return of its annual Star Wars Day celebration on April 22.

According to a Fondulac Library press release, fans of all ages are invited to enjoy free Star Wars-themed activities through the library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festivities will kick off with Star Wars Bingo at 10 a.m., followed by Jedi Training Academy at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m., Face Painting 12-2 p.m., and Real Droids with the East Peoria Robo Raiders at 3 p.m.

“We’re excited to offer a few new activities this year, so there will be lots to explore all over the library,” said Genna Buhr, Fondulac District Library director. “Star Wars fans should definitely stop by with your families and check it out!”

Treats will be available to purchase at Admiral Ackbar’s Snack Bar, hosted by the Friends of FDL. The library also offers Star Wars-related books and movies on display and available for checkout.

Follow Fondulac District Library on social media, visit fondulaclibrary.org, or call (309) 699-3917 for more information about this special event.