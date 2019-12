BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A cement truck overturn caused the Bloomington Police Department to shut down Bloomington Heights Road from W. Market St. to W. Washington St. Wednesday morning.

The BPD is encouraging motorists to take alternate routes if traveling in the area.

According to The Pantagraph, the truck overturned south of the W. Market St. and Wylie Dr. intersection at approximately 7:45 a.m. Paramedics examined the truck driver for potential minor injuries.

** Road closure in west Bloomington **Bloomington Heights Road has been shut down from W. Market St to W. Washington… Posted by City of Bloomington – Police on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

This story will be updated.