Cement truck roll-over on Route 29 closes northbound traffic

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The northbound lane of Route 29 at Cedar Street through Cedar Street Bridge is closed due to an overturned cement truck.

At approximately 9 a.m., a cement truck rolled over, and East Peoria Police were called to the scene.

Southbound traffic can get through in the right lane, but northbound traffic is being rerouted using the westbound Cedar Street entrance. The ramp from eastbound Cedar Street to northbound Route 29 is blocked off, as well.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

There is no information on the truck driver’s condition.

This story will be updated when more information is available.